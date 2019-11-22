Lebanese officials celebrated the 76th anniversary of Independence Day on Friday with a military parade at the Defense Ministry in Yarze.

As President Michele Aoun arrived, he was greeted with the firing of a battery of artillery shells, National News Agency reported.

In addition to President Aoun, the celebration was attended by Speaker Nabih Berri and Caretaker Premier Saad Hariri, as well as Army Commander General Joseph Aoun and other political and military officials.

During the celebration, President Aoun “laid a wreath of flowers at tomb of Independence heroes,” according to NNA.

