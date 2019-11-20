Lebanese Speaker Nabih Berri said that his move to extend the mandate of the parliamentary committees has protected Lebanon from vacuum.

In his weekly meeting with Lebanese journalists, Speaker Berri said “the big loser yesterday was the sedition and the big winner was Lebanon and its civil peace.”

He noted that it was good there was no bloodshed “as planned by the black rooms,” referring to protests and unrest which took place outside the Parliament earlier on Tuesday.

Berri on Tuesday, cancelled a parliament session due to lack of the quorum and extended the mandate of the parliamentary committees, in a move seen as aimed at preventing vacuum in the legislative body.

Meanwhile on Wednesday’s remarks, the Lebanese speaker stressed the need to activate the legislative committees, especially the Parliament’s Finance and Budget Committee in a bid to approve 2020 budget.

Source: Al-Manar English Website