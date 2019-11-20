Russia on Wednesday slammed as ‘wrong move’ the Israeli strikes which targeted outskirts of Syria’s captal, Damascus.

Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said the Israeli air strikes on Syria were a wrong move, and Moscow had contacted its allies about the incident, Interfax reported.

“Striking the territory of a sovereign state is completely contrary to the principles of international law and leads to an escalation of tensions,” Bgdanov who is also Russia’s Special Representative for the Middle East and Africa said.

“We are, of course, in contact with all our partners, finding out the circumstances,” Bogdanov added.

Syria’s air defenses repelled early on Wednesday several an intensive Israeli rocket assault that targeted the outskirts of Damascus. The Israeli aggression killed two civilians.

