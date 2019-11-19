The Zionist media outlets highlighted the rocketry attack launched from Syria at the occupied Golan Heights, considering that the strategic formula in the area has changed.

The Israeli air defenses intercepted four rockets from Syria at the occupied Golan Heights, according to media reports which added that sirens and explosions were heard in the area.

The Israeli analysts considered that the formula has changed, adding that Syria would respond to any Zionist attack on its territories.

Source: Al-Manar English Website