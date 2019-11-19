Parliamentary session to elect committee members was postponed on Tuesday, as protesters gathered outside the Parliament in Beirut Downtown.

Parliament’s secretary general Adnan Daher announced the move to delay the session due to a lack of quorum.

He added that the mandate of the parliamentary committees was extended, Daher said, noting that the decision was taken by Speaker Nabih Berri, based on a legal consultation.

“The extension of the committee has happened before,” said caretaker Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil after the announcement, stressing that the move by Speaker Berri was aimed at preventing legislative vacuum .

Meanwhile, protesters gathered outside Parliament in a bid to prevent the Lebanese lawmakers from attending the legislative session.

The demonstrators were calling for the cancellation of the parliamentary session.

Source: Agencies