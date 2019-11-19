Turkey has threatened to launch another operation in northeastern Syria if the area is not cleared of Kurdish militants from the People’s Protection Units (YPG), who are viewed by Ankara as terrorists.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday that Ankara had taken the decision because the United States and Russia had not yet fulfilled agreements signed with the country on northern Syria.

On October 22, Ankara and Moscow reached a deal under which YPG militants would pull back 30 kilometers south of Turkey’s border with Syria, and security forces from Turkey and Russia would mount joint patrols there.

“If we do not achieve any result, as we had started the operation [before]… we will do whatever is necessary [in northern Syria],” Cavusoglu was quoted as saying by the state-run Turkish Anadolu news agency.

Turkey’s top diplomat stressed that his country had no other solution but to purge the region of all terrorist groups, saying, “We should definitely clear of the terror threat just next to us [in northern Syria].”