Iran’s Foreign Ministry lashed out at the US secretary of state for expressing support for a number of rioters in Iran, saying such hypocritical stances lack any sincerity.

In a statement on Sunday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Sayyed Abbas Mousavi deplored US State Secretary Mike Pompeo’s support for the rioters who have taken advantage of the protests in a number of Iranian cities over a hike in the price of subsidized gasoline in recent days.

Condemning Pompeo’s meddlesome remarks and supports, Mousavi said, “The dignified people of Iran are well aware that such hypocritical and spurious comments (from Pompeo) do not embody any sincere and affectionate sympathy.”

He also noted that a small group of vandalizing anarchists in Iran, for whom the US state secretary has voiced support, have nothing to do with the manner and conduct of the majority of the discerning and insightful people of Iran.

Denouncing the evil intentions of the US government and Pompeo against the Iranian nation, the spokesman added, “The irony is that the expression of (US) support is given to the people who are under the pressure of US economic terrorism.”

Pompeo had already announced explicitly that people of Iran must be starved to be forced to surrender to the US, Mousavi added.

Following a hike in the price of gasoline on Thursday midnight, a number of Iranian cities saw sporadic protests that turned violent in some cases.

A number of banks and government buildings have been set ablaze. Officials have confirmed that at least one person has been killed in the protests.

In an address on Sunday morning, Ayatollah Khamenei warned that the sporadic protests and acts of vandalism in Iran would create insecurity.

Describing insecurity as the worst calamity for a society, the Leader said “the whole centers of evil in the world” have mobilized efforts in recent days to encourage unrest in Iran.

Ayatollah Khamenei also called on the Iranian authorities to be careful that the rise in the price of fuel would not increase the price of other commodities.

The Leader also called on the people to separate themselves from a group of thugs who are encouraged by the foreign-based anti-Iranian front to foment insecurity.

Source: Press TV