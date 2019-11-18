Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami warned of the Washington government’s continued hostilities against the Islamic Republic and said the only way to counter the US sanctions is to boost Iran’s defense power.

“The enemy is targeting our lives today and is seeking to eliminate us…,” Brigadier General Hatami said in a speech in Tehran on Saturday.

“Thank God, the conspiracy of the hegemonic system led by the US against Islamic Iran has failed on various fronts, but the enemy will not miss any chance to hit the country,” he said.

The defense minister also referred to the anti-Iran sanctions and said, “…The only way to counter the US sanctions is to increase and boost (Iran’s) power in all effective components, especially the defense power.”

Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.

Back in February 2018, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei called for efforts to maintain and boost Iran’s defense capabilities, hitting back at the enemies for disputing the country’s missile program.

“Without a moment of hesitation, the country must move to acquire whatever is necessary for defense, even if the whole world is opposed to it,” Ayatollah Khamenei said at the time.

Source: Tasnim News Agency