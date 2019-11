A car bomb killed 14 people, nine of them civilians, on Saturday in the Turkish-controlled town of Al-Bab in northern Syria, a war monitor said.

The bomb struck a bus and taxi station in the town, the Britain-based Opposing Syrian Observatory reported.

Turkey and its Syrian proxies control several pockets of territory on the Syrian side of the border as a result of successive incursions in 2016, 2018 and 2019.

Source: AFP