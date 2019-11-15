Yemen’s Ansarullah Movement announced in a statement that the aggression forces are still escalating their attacks on the border and home fronts.

The statement also denounced the Nigerian troops’ attacks on the locals celebrating the Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday as well as the Israeli aggression on Gaza.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under a brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition. Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been injured and martyred in Saudi-led strikes, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition has been also imposing a blockade on the impoverished country’s ports and airports as a part of his aggression which is aimed at restoring power to fugitive former president Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.

Two years of war have killed more than 10,000 people, wounded 45,000 others, and displaced more than 11 percent of the country’s 26 million people.

Source: Al-Manar English Website