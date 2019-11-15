Hezbollah and Amal Movement informed the caretaker premier Saad Hariri that they insist on naming him for premiership and agreed on the creation of a new government with two-thirds of technocratic members, but he demanded choosing someone else, the two parties’ sources told Al-Manar.

The sources added Hariri told Hezbollah and Amal Movement envoys that the former PM Tammam Salam rejected to assume this responsibility and that the former minister Mohammad Al -Safadi is backed by all the prime ministers to be the new premier.

Hezbollah and Amal Movement envoys reacted positively with Hariri’s suggestion which included naming ministers from Al-Mustaqbal party, according to the same sources.

Source: Al-Manar English Website