The spokesman of Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad, Abu Hamza revealed introducing a new home-made missile, Buraq 120, into the military service.

Abu Hamza stressed that the Islamic Jihad led the Palestinian resistance in face of the recent Israeli aggression, thanking Iran and all the axis of resistance for their support.

An Egypt-mediated truce took into effect after around three days of a large scale confrontation between the Palestinian resistance and the Israeli enemy that assassinated on Tuesday the Islamic Jihad’s military commander Baha Abu Al-Atta by raiding his house in Gaza.

