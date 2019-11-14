“Loyalty to the Resistance” parliamentary bloc on Thursday called on the Lebanese to beware the dangers of the current stage, “which requires adherence to the preservation of unity and civil peace, as well as solutions to the severe financial and economic crises.”

“Meeting the rightful demands of the honest Lebanese entails cooperation and convergence, not to mention keeping the doors open and dialogues in place,” the parliamentary bloc said, stressing the need to save the national economy and protect internal stability.

The Loyalty to the Resistance bloc also called on all blocs to contribute to the adoption of laws that help to fight corruption, calling on the judiciary to assume its responsibilities and to hold those corrupt accountable and recover looted funds.

The bloc then rejected “US interference in Lebanon’s internal affairs” and condemned “the statements of US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo.”

Hezbollah bloc also condemned the Israeli assassination of the Palestine’s Islamic Jihad military commander Baha Abu Al-Atta, stressing that the Gazans sacrifice will prevent the enemy from breaking the rules of engagement in the ongoing confrontation.

Source: Al-Manar English Website and NNA