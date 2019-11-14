The Lebanese President Michel Aoun expressed hope of an imminent creation of the new government after surpassing all the political barriers which impede this target.

President Aoun highlighted dealing with the latest developments according to the national interests, adding that the demands submitted by the protesters to the presidency are being seriously tackled and will be addressed by the new government.

On October 17, dozens of thousands of protesters took to streets in rejection of the government’s tax policy; however, the demonstrations were utilized by certain forces for political aims.

In this context, bandits blocked key highways in various Lebanese cities and towns, hampering the citizens’ daily life activity.

Prime Minister Saad Hariri submitted his government’s resignation to President Michel Aoun on October 29, leaving a political stalemate as parties started mulling a very complicated cabinet creation.

