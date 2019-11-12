Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri highlighted the country’s military might and said thanks to efforts by Brigadier General Hassan Tehrani-Moqaddam, who was martyred in 2011, Iran has become the biggest missile power in the region.

“Martyr Tehrani-Moqaddam’s jihadi efforts bore fruits and caused Iran to become the region’s number-one missile power,” Major General Baqeri said in a speech on Tuesday.

Today, the Islamic Republic of Iran has reached “sustainable power” in various military areas and also gained great achievements in the field of “soft war”, he added.

Some of the major achievements include the promotion of the 1979 Islamic Revolution’s ideology and its resistance against the world’s oppressors, the top general went on to say.

The Islamic Republic has also managed to reveal the true face of the global arrogant powers, especially the US government, Major General Baqeri stated.

Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.

Back in February 2018, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei called for efforts to maintain and boost Iran’s defense capabilities, hitting back at the enemies for disputing the country’s missile program.

“Without a moment of hesitation, the country must move to acquire whatever is necessary for defense, even if the whole world is opposed to it,” Ayatollah Khamenei said at the time.

Source: Mehr News Agency