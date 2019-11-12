Speaker of the House, Nabih Berri, announced today that the Parliament session scheduled for tomorrow has been postponed till November 19th, while maintaining the same work agenda.

On emerging from his meeting with members of the “Development and Liberation” Parliamentary Bloc this afternoon, Berri stated that the waged campaign aims at keeping the current political vacuum, which is not in the interest of its plotters.

He wondered “why would most of the Parliament Council’s agenda items be rejected, if the anti-corruption law and other important laws are passed?”

On another note, Berri said that his Bloc has decided to ask its head and members, former and current ministers and deputies, to lift the bank secrecy off their accounts, and to lift their immunity so as to deal with the issue of public money and the urgency of forming a uniting government that does not exclude the civil movement.

Source: Al-Manar English Website