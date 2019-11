The Lebanese Army issued on Thursday a statement in which it indicated that a tripartite meeting was chaired by the UNIFIL command and attended by the Lebanese and the Israeli military delegations in Ras Al-Naqoura on the same day.

The statement added that the Lebanese side condemned the Israeli violations of the UN Resolution 1701, calling for the enemy’s withdrawal from Shebaa Farms, Kfar Shuba hills and Al-Ghajar town.

Source: Al-Manar English Website