Lebanon’s Financial Prosecutor Judge Ali Ibrahim on Thursday filed a lawsuit against the General Director of the Customs Badri Daher over squandering public funds.

Judge Ibrahim also listened for three hours to the testimony of ex-PM Fouad Saniora in the case of the 11 billion dollars spent between 2006 and 2008.

A judicial source told The Daily Star that Ibrahim did not hear Siniora as a defendant, rather in order to provide information on the money spent outside state budgets during the duration mentioned above.

Source: Al-Manar English Website