Bandits resumed on Monday blocking major roads in the capital Beirut and many other areas across Lebanon, sparking anger among citizens over hindering their movements.

Al-Manar correspondents reported that several scuffles took place in Khalde and Al-Ring Bridge between bandits who belong to several local parties and citizens who were stuck for hours in traffic.

In Beirut and its surroundings, bandits belonging to Lebanese Forces party blocked the roads in Zouk, Jal al-Dib, and Chevrolet.

In Sidon the eastern highway in the southern city was reopened by security forces after demonstrator blocked it and forced people to close their shops.

The international road in Chouf was blocked in Sawfar town, our correspondent reported, adding that the road to Bekaa was also blocked in Taalabaya, Qab Ilyas and al-Marj.

Elsewhere in Tripoli, large number of bandits blocked major roads towards Beirut along with interior roads inside the northern city.

Thousands of demonstrators took to streets on October 17 (2019) in protest against imposing new taxes, hard livelihood conditions and corruption. Lebanon has been since that date braced for protests that swept different areas across the country.

However, the demonstrations which had livelihood demands at first turned out to become suspicious as demonstrators in several protests venues chanted anti-resistance slogans and called to disarm Hezbollah.

At the start of the protests, Hezbollah Secretary General voiced solidarity with demonstrations stressing on need to make reforms in the country. However, his eminence warned the protesters against hijacking their rightful demands by several sides in and outside Lebanon.

Week later (on Friday, October 25), Sayyed Nasrallah called on resistance supporters to leave streets, citing information that the popular demonstrations have been exploited by suspicious local and foreign sides in a bid to target the resistance.

Moreover, the protests turn out to harm citizens with dozens of bandits who belong to anti-resistance political parties cutting off vital roads and hindering all aspects of normal life in the country.

Citizens expressed their annoyance on media, with thousands of people are being stuck in the roads for hours, waiting to pass. Reports said that bandits who were blocking roads in Khalde and Naameh were asking people for money in order to pass and go to their destinations.Al-Manar

Source: Al-Manar English Website