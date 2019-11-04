Head of Hezbollah Executive Council Sayyed Hashem Safieddine stressed that the resistance and Lebanon is more powerful that the illusions of the US and its allies.

In a memorial ceremony in south Lebanon on Sunday, Sayyed Safieddine said: “We know very well that the US, the Zionist entity and the masters of betrayal in the Gulf aim to target the resistance in order to seek revenge against it.”

“However, these should know that the resistance is more powerful than their illusion and hatred, and as we offered sacrifices in order to save our country we are still ready and on all fronts to drive the threats away of Lebanon.”

He lashed out at some political parties in Lebanon for exploiting the rightful demands of the people who sincerely took to streets seeking reforms, warning that these sides are trying to achieve what they have failed to do so in politics.

Sayyed Safieddine, meanwhile, said that corrupts should be held accountable, calling on the judicial authority to bear responsibility in this regard.

As he stressed that Hezbollah firmly reject imposing new taxes on Lebanese citizens, Sayyed Safieddine warned in the same time against turning the protests in the streets into sectarian movements.

Source: Al-Manar