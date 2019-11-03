Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani said Sunday that Donald Trump’s penchant for disclosing the most covert policies of the White House has revealed the “real and ugly face” of the US.

“Fortunately, the US today has a president in office that does everyone’s job by perfectly showing the real and ugly face of the White House policies,” Iranian Speaker Ali Larijani said at a Parliament session on Sunday.

“Explicitly stating the most covert policies of the White House is one of Trump’s characteristics,” he noted, as quoted by Mehr news agency.

Larijani went on to add, “most recently, when announcing the death of the ISIL chieftain, Trump said the US is in Syria only for its oil…oil is the only important thing [to them]. The conflict between the Kurds and Turkey means nothing to them.”

“Just as the Kurds and the Turks mean nothing to them, and the oil is the only important thing to them, the Iranian nation is of no importance to the American government, either,” Larijani stressed.

“Since the US has no means for a military dominion over Iran, it is trying to undermine the country through an economic blockade in a bid to gain dominance over our oil and gas,” he added.

“Recently, the American regime has been trying to inflict a different kind of chaos over our region to guarantee the fulfillment of its sinister plots in case its plans for gaining dominion over oil failed,” Larijani said, adding “but the regional people will give a strong response to this new plot.”

Source: Iranian media