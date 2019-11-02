The Yemeni army spokesman General Yehya Sarea announced that the around 8000 Sudanese mercenaries were killed or injured since the beginning of the Saudi-led aggression on Yemen, adding that 2000 of them were claimed during the past month.

General Sarea displayed during his press conference testimonies of some of the Sudanese kidnapped by the Yemeni forces, stressing that Sudan’s participation in the aggression imposed on Yemen to take counter measures.

In this context, media reports noted that the Sudanese officials are mulling a decision to withdraw 10000 of the troops in Yemen due to the augmenting losses inflicted upon them there.

Source: Al-Manar English Website