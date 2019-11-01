The Lebanese caretaker interior minister Raya Haffar El Hassan told the CNN that despite the painful US sanctions against Hezbollah, the group are part of the country’s social fabric — and aren’t going anywhere.

“Hezbollah has been elected to be part of the Parliament, it has its constituency and is a part of the social fabric of Lebanon.”

El Hassan added that although the US sanction target Hezbollah, they had detrimental impact on the entire country.

Locally, El Hassan called for a technocratic government to lead Lebanon out of its current crisis, adding that she believes that President Aoun means by “clean government” that it should be away from any stain of corruption.

Source: Al-Manar English Website