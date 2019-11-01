The Lebanese President General Michel Aoun addressed the nation on the third anniversary of taking office, shedding light on the major achievements and obstacles recorded during the first half of his term.

President Aoun stressed that defeating the defeating the terrorist groups in Lebanon’s northeastern outskirts and dismantling their sleeper cells was a major achievement that contributed to the country’s security and stability.

Approving a new vote law was also another accomplishment which restored the political stability, according to President Aoun who added that passing three budget laws after 12 years of unconstitutional expenditure contributed to the financial and economic balance.

President Aoun highlighted that the economic crisis was addressed by the caretaker government, adding that the new government must start carrying out the plans devised to cope with the calamity.

President Aoun maintained the members of the new cabinet must be chosen according to the criteria of proficiency, not the political affiliation.

The Lebanese president also confirmed that the civil state based on the proficiency criterion is a main target, promising the protesters in the public squares to keep committed to fighting corruption.

President Aoun said that he had tackled the Syrian refugees file since taking office, adding that certain Arab and foreign states exert pressures to keep them in Lebanon.

Source: Al-Manar English Website