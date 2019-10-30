House Speaker, Nabih Berri, stressed during his weekly meeting with MPs, that unity, openness and dialogue among the Lebanese must prevail during this period.

Speaker Berri said during the Wednesday Gathering that the country can no longer endure more problems and risks economically and financially.

Berri called for speeding up the formation of the government and the opening of roads, warning against despair over the security of Lebanon.

The Speaker also expressed his apprehension about international pressure on Lebanon to start as of today.

Source: NNA