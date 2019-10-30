As his eminence stressed that people in Iraq and Lebanon have rightful demands, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei warned of insecurity in the two countries.

In an annual graduation ceremony for military cadets in the Iranian capital, Tehran, Imam Khamenei said that the biggest damage enemies can inflict on a country is to deprive them of security.

His eminence noted that enemies are creating such insecurity in some countries in the region.

Imam Khamenei urged “those who are keen on Lebanon’s, Iraq’s security to deal with riots and insecurity caused by US, Zionist entity and some western countries.”

He noted in this context, that such riots are created by foreign countries with money of “some wretched countries.”

Imam Khamenei stressed that people in these countries have rightful demands.

But “they have to know that such demands can be met only by legal frameworks adopted in their countries.”

On the other hand, the Leader said that “enemies have also set schemes against our country, but fortunately our people have foiled them.”

Source: Agencies