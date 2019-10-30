Iran and Russia condemned US President Donald Trump’s decision to maintain a military presence near oil fields in northeastern Syria, with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov saying any exploitation of resources would be illegal.

Trump’s suggestion on Sunday that Exxon Mobil Corp or another US oil company operate Syrian oil fields drew rebukes from legal and energy experts.

The United States will strengthen its military presence in Syria with “mechanized forces” to prevent Daesh militants seizing oil fields and revenue, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Friday.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif addressed the issue at a news conference in Geneva on Tuesday evening after meeting with his counterparts, Russia’s Lavrov and Turkey’s Mevlut Cavusoglu.

“Well it seems that the United States is staying to protect the oil. And at least President Trump is honest to say what the United States intends to do,” Zarif said, Reuters reported.

“Iran and Russia are there on the invitation of the Syrian government, and we intend to stay there as long as the Syrian government and Syrian people want us to be there,” he said.

Lavrov said that the return of US forces to Syria, after their transfer to Iraq, was “under the pretext of protecting oil deposits from Daesh.”

Source: Mehr News Agency