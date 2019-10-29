After suffering for around 10 days with the crisis of blocking the main highways in Beirut and many other Lebanese cities, the locals in Al-Ring area moved the bandits gathering to open the blocked ways, clashing with them, which made the riot police intervene to contain the scuffles.

The locals also moved to the protest squares in the downtown, removing the demonstartion tents in order to end the ongoing crisis.

It is worth noting that the demonstrations in Lebanon which started on October 17 aimed at protesting against the deterioration of the socioeconomic situation in Lebanon; however later on, they were exploited by certain forces and parties for political ends.

A large number of protesters turned to become bandits, blocking highways in several Lebanese cities and towns.

Source: Al-Manar English Website