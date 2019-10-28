Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah is to deliver a speech next Friday on latest developments.

Hezbollah’s Media Relations office announced on Monday that Sayyed Nasrallah is to speak during a memorial ceremony of Sayyed Jaafar Mortada who passed away late Saturday.

The ceremony will take place at Al-Mujtaba Complex in Beirut’s southern suburb (Dahiyeh) at 2:30 p.m. (Beirut time).

In his latest speech last Friday (October 24), Sayyed Nasrallah urged resistance supporters to leave venues of protests which have been sweeping across Lebanon since October 17, stressing that suspicious sides including foreign embassies and local parties have been redirecting the demonstrations to target the resistance.

His eminence said that the protests which were calling for livelihood demands have turned out to be an anti-resistance scheme.

Source: Hezbollah Media Relations (Translated by Al-Manar English Website)