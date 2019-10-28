Calm has been restored across the Iraqi provinces which witnessed protests during the past days, Al-Manar correspondent reported, adding that demands have been made to deal strictly with the “burglars”.

The police commander in Al-Basra General Rashid Fleih stressed commitment to peacefulness in dealing with the protesters, revealing that the Zionist entity, Saudi, and UAE are funding the rallies.

Protests made a return in Iraq on Friday, as thousands of people once again took to the streets to demand a better living conditions. But the protests soon turned deadly as armed elements opened fire on both protesters and security guards. Iraqi security agents have so far arrested a few gunmen.

Qais al-Khazali, the leader of Iraq’s Asaeib Ahl al-Haq, which is part of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), has condemned the recent killing of two senior commanders of the group, warning about the activities of ‘external powers’ that want to see the country in chaos.

“His blood is on America and Israel’s hands, but I will take revenge, many times over,” Al-Khazali said, while addressing the funeral of Wissam al-Alyawi and his brother Issam in Baghdad.

Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi has pledged to fulfill protesters’ demands while finding the elements who have infiltrated the protests to stir unnecessary violence.

