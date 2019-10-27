Iraqi state television has aired footage of what it said was a raid in Syria that reportedly killed ISIL terrorist leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Baghdadi was reportedly targeted in the early hours of Sunday in the Syrian village of Barisha near the Turkish border, in an operation which involved helicopters, warplanes and a ground clash.

Day-time footage on Iraq’s state broadcaster showed a crater in the ground and what appeared to be the aftermath of a raid, with torn blood-stained clothes on the ground. It also showed night-time footage of an explosion.

The broadcaster quoted an expert on terrorism saying that Iraqi intelligence agencies had helped pinpoint Baghdadi’s location.

