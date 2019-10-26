In an issued communiqué by the Lebanese Army Command’s Orientation Directorate this evening, it indicated that “due to a clash that broke out this afternoon in the Beddawi area in Tripoli, between a group of protesters on the road and a number of citizens who tried to cross the road with their vehicles, an army force intervened to disperse citizens but was targeted with stones and large firecrackers that led to the injury of five of its members.”

“As a result, the Army force fired tear gas at that instant to disperse civilians, and was later forced to fire rubber bullets in the air due to the escalation of tension within the vicinity, which caused the injury of a number of citizens,” the communiqué added.

Meanwhile, the army has added security reinforcements in the area and managed to restore the situation back to normal, while initiating an investigation into the incident.

Source: NNA