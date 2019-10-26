Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah said Saturday that only implementation of the relevant UN resolutions, not military options, can solve the crisis in Syria.

“There is no military solution to the Syrian crisis. We support efforts, UN resolutions … We welcome the creation of the [Syrian] Constitutional Committee, which will be held on October 30,” the minister said at the summit of the Non-Aligned Movement in Baku.

The United Nations announced in late September the formation of the Syrian Constitutional Committee (SCC), which aimed at drafting a new Syrian constitution.

The 150-member SCC includes representatives of Syria’s government, foreign-backed opposition and civil society.

