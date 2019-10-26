A European Union official announced on Friday that the EU supports Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri’s package of economic reforms, the National News Agency reported.

“The EU has been a partner for Lebanon since a long time and it has been following up on the latest developments in the country,” EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini said.

“The EU support Lebanon’s stability and Hariri’s reform measures,” she added.

Mogherini, however, highlighted the need to fight against corruption and reach good governance.

Hariri announced earlier this week a series of reform measures following nationwide demonstration in protest against hard livelihood conditions and corruption in the country.

Source: Agencies