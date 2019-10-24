Turkey’s military operation in Syria will provoke “forceful” discussion at a NATO defense ministers’ meeting Thursday and Friday but Ankara risks little from its allies because of its strategic position, diplomats said.

The issue looks certain to overshadow the meeting in Brussels, with Turkey isolated among the 29 member states because of its incursion this month against Kurdish fighters, considered “terrorists” by Ankara but which were key in the fight against the ISIL group in Syria.

Source: AFP