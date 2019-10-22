Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hussein Baqeri applauded the unity of Muslims in the Arbaeen processions in Iraq, saying the event thwarted the US plots for creating rift and division in the region.

In a letter to Iraqi Chief of Staff General Othman al-Ghanimi, the senior Iranian commander expressed gratitude to the Iraqi people, government, armed forces and religious authorities for hosting millions of pilgrims during this year’s Arbaeen season.

The presence of millions of pilgrims from different countries in the Arbaeen processions was against the plots of the hegemonic powers, the general said, adding that the unity, power and insight of the Muslim pilgrims displayed in the Arbaeen congregation upset the plans for division and instability in Islamic nations devised by the “US terrorist regime and its regional and extra-regional allies”.

Major General Baqeri also underlined that the unity among devotees of Imam Hussein (AS) would attract all freedom-seeking people around the world and topple the empire of arrogant powers.

Around 3.5 million Iranians travelled to Iraq over the past few days to take part in this year’s Arbaeen processions, which culminated in a large gathering in the Iraqi holy city of Karbala on October 19.

Arbaeen, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, comes 40 days after Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of the third Shiite Imam, Imam Hussein (AS).

Each year, a huge crowd of Shiites flock to Karbala, where the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) is located, to perform mourning rites.

Source: Tasnim News Agency