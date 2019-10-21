Demonstrations in protest of hard livelihood conditions continue across different Lebanese regions for the fifth consecutive day, as the cabinet convenes at Baabda Presidential Palace.

Several roads across the country still blocked with protesters keeping up their sit-ins in several squares across Beirut, Jounieh, Tripoli, Sidon, Tyre and Nabatiyeh.

Roads were blocked by burning tires, garbage cans and material from construction sites in Beirut’s Downtown, Zouk Mosbeh and Nabatieh, among other locations.

The cabinet session started at 11:00 a.m., with all ministers were presented except for minister Violet al-Safadi and Lebanese Forces Party’s four ministers who resigned on Saturday in a move seen as a maneuver against the protests.

The session is headed by President Michel Aoun and the reforms package presented by Prime Minister Saad Hariri is on table.

Ahead of the session, Lebanese media quoted President Aoun as voicing solidarity with protesters.

“Protests express people’s sufferings but corruption accusations against all sides unfair.”

President Aoun also said that measures to lift bank secrecy of Lebanese ministers have to take effect.

Source: Agencies