Iran said on Monday that the 4th stage of cutting obligations under nuclear deal has been worked out, Foreign Ministry spokesman said, expressing hope that no need will occur to implement it.

Spokesman Abbas Mousavi announced the move on Monday, voicing hope that Europe will fulfil its commitments and that there will be no need will occur to implement it.

Washington reinstated a series of harsh economic sanctions against Tehran and its businesses last year, following President Trump’s unilateral 2018 pullout from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

A year after the JCPOA withdrawal, Tehran announced its own decision to retaliate the US move that it considered unfair and partially suspend some obligations under the deal, also giving the other signatories – France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, China, and the European Union – 60 days to save the deal by resuming oil exports and trade with Iran.

