A senior leader of the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement says the Israeli regime’s Judaization plans in Jerusalem al-Quds will never succeed.

“I am fully responsible for what I say — the plans to divide the Aqsa Mosque will fail, and we will never allow the occupation to implement its plots and change the character of Jerusalem even if we sacrifice ourselves,” said Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas’ Political Bureau, as quoted by the Palestine Information Center on Sunday.

The top Hamas official, whose remarks were televised by the al-Aqsa satellite channel on Saturday, also emphasized the necessity for a wise and courageous national plan to confront Israeli practices in Jerusalem al-Quds, which he described as the core of the conflict with the occupying regime.

“Despite all the challenges, we are heading toward victory,” Haniyeh further said, saluting all the Palestinians in the city for standing in the face of the Israeli occupation.

Source: Press TV