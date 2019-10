US Defense Secretary Mark Esper arrived in Kabul Sunday on an unannounced visit, an Afghan official said.

Esper’s visit — his first to Afghanistan since being confirmed as Pentagon chief in July — comes amid deep uncertainty about the fate of America’s military mission in Afghanistan after talks between Washington and the Taliban collapsed.

According to Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the Afghan defence ministry, Esper was due to meet with “key leaders and receive an operational update”.

Source: AFP