Lebanese people from different areas across Bekaa took part in a mass rally commemorating Arbaeen of Imam Hussein (AS) on Saturday.

Thousands of people participated in the march which headed towards Sayyeda Khawla (daughter of Imam Hussein AS) Shrine in Baalbeck.

Hezbollah organized the march, marking Arabaeen of Imam Hussein, the 40th day after the martyrdom anniversary of the third Shia Imam.

Holding the Arbaeen commemoration in Baalbeck is of much significance since the procession of Imam Hussein’s household, who were taken captives by Yazid army after the battle in Karbala in 61 AH, passed through the Lebanese town on his way to Yazid castle in Damascus.

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah said this week, in a speech during Ahura ceremony, that people of Baalbeck back then took honorable stance by voicing support to Imam Hussein’s household and rejection to the massacre which was committed against Imam Hussein and his companions in Karbala.

Source: Al-Manar