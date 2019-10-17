Syria once again, voiced firm rejection to Turkey’s aggression against its territories, stressing importance of national unity in confronting Ankara’s offensive in the country’s north.

SANA news agency quoted a source at the Syrian foreign ministry as saying on Thursday that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s regime insists on going ahead with its aggression on the Arab country, despite wide international condemnations.

“The Turkish regime (through its aggression) is sowing death and destruction in an outrageous violation of all international laws and norms and in a way that clearly exposes the real face of Erdogan’s fascist regime,” the source said in a statement.

“This treacherous aggression is the outcome of the expansionist ambitions and illusions of Erdogan’s regime and it affirms that it is classified among the terrorists to which it has provided all forms of support.”

The source noted, meanwhile, that the aggression deals a strong blow to the efforts which aim at finding a solution to the crisis in Syria.

“Therefore, it makes the Turkish regime loose its position as a guarantor in framework of Astana, particularly as its aggression completely contradicts with the principles and decisions of the peace process.”

“The Syrian Arab Republic affirms its complete rejection and strong condemnation of the blatant Turkish aggression and the interference in Syria’s internal affairs,” the statement said, according to SANA.

Damascus also “asserts solidarity of all the Syrians and their unity more than ever under the national flag in confronting the treacherous Turkish aggression, preserving the unity of the Syrian territories and people and protecting Syria’s sovereignty and its independent national decision.”

The source concluded by saying that the international community as a whole should bear its responsibilities in exerting pressure on Ankara to put an end to its aggression on Syria.

The international community should hold Turkey fully responsible for the aggression’s repercussions, and force the Ankara to give up its “destructive policy which poses a threat to the security, peace and stability in the region and the world.”

