The Israeli enemy started on Saturday constructing a cement wall in the controversial Wazzani area on border with Lebanon, taking the advantage of the media concentration on the fires which plagued Mount Lebanon.

The Lebanese Defense Minister Elias bou Saab warned against the Zionist provocations, revealing that he would communicate with competent authorities to file a complaint.

Al-Manar reporter posted two photos which show the Israeli works:

Source: Al-Manar English Website