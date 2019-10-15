Russia said on Tuesday it would not allow clashes between Ankara and Damascus as Turkey presses a military offensive against Kurdish forces in northern Syria.

“This would simply be unacceptable,” Moscow’s special envoy on Syria, Alexander Lavrentyev, was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies. “And therefore we will not allow it, of course.”

“No one is interested” in fighting between Syrian government troops and Turkish forces, the Russian envoy said.

He denied, meanwhile, reports saying that Moscow has given the green light to Turkey’s offensive in Syria and insisted that Russia “has always thought that any military operation in Syria is unacceptable.”

Lavrentyev also confirmed that Kurdish leaders and representatives of the Syrian government held talks at a Russian military base last week but said that he was not aware of any results.

Source: Agencies