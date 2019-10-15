The Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has said that the enemies’ attempts to harm the Islamic Republic Establishment have failed, adding that the enemies have acknowledged themselves that Iran has left behind the critical or semi-critical situations through vigilance, patience, and resistance.

According to the official website of the Iranian presidency, President Rouhani made the remarks in his 13th press conference on Monday.

Politically and internationally, the Islamic Republic of Iran is much better off, Rouhani said, adding that “on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meeting it was clear to us that all the great nations of the world acknowledged that Iran was in a stronger position than last year.” He further said that everybody admired the great Iranian nation.

The president said that the Iranian nation has left behind the difficult time of foreign economic pressures, pointing out that the country’s economic indicators are returning to normal.

He further noted that the economy is recovering and is stable through the efforts of the government, especially, the economic organs like the central bank of Iran.

Furthermore, the president referred to the steps that Iran has taken so far to get away from the commitments under the nuclear deal, stressing that the country will continue cuts to its JCPOA commitments until the European countries fulfill their promises.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he called for an end to the war in Yemen, stressing that ending the conflict in the war-torn country would clear the way for de-escalating the tensions in the region.

“Yemen is an important issue for solving regional issues including the issue between Iran and Saudi Arabia,” he noted, adding that reaching a ceasefire and ending the war in Yemen would be a breakthrough in Iran-Saudi relations.

The president went on to emphasize that the regional crises could be resolved through diplomacy and cooperation between the regional countries.

He also said that Iran’s relations with the United Arab Emirates have improved over the past months and that there has been exchange of visits by the two countries’ officials.

