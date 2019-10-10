Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Thursday criticized Turkey’s military offensive against Kurdish forces in Syria, the presidency said.

In a meeting with Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Sisi “affirmed Egypt’s rejection of the Turkish aggression on Syria’s territory and sovereignty,” a statement from his office said.

Turkey bombarded northeastern Syrian border towns with air strikes and artillery on Wednesday, before troops moved across the border and attacked some of the key towns in the area.

Sisi warned the operation would have “adverse effects” on the “stability and security of the entire region”.

Source: AFP