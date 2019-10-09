Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah on Tuesday called on people in the region not to bet on the US for it is untrustworthy.

In an address during weekly sermon at Sayyed Shuhada Complex in Beirut’s southern suburb (Dahiyeh), Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that events taking place east of Euphrates River are considered a message to the region’s people, referring to US’ decision to withdraw troops from northern Syria, abandoning allied Kurds in light of a planned Turkish offensive in the area.

“It is a message for all the region’s people and all those who bet on the Americans. It’s time for region’s people to look for right choices and to know that betting on US brings nothing but failure,” Sayyed Nasrallah said.

His eminence, meanwhile, stressed the need for awareness and insight in a bid not to be deceived by the nation’s enemy.

“Peoples of this nations have to set their priorities… These are factors of victory, of course in addition to faith,” Sayyed Nasrallah went on saying.

“No one can bet on the US because of its disloyalty. American’s can’t be trusted at all. They break promises and abandon those who rely on them.”

In this context, Sayyed Nasrallah reminded of the stance announced by the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei regarding the relation with Washington.

“Imam Khamenei rejected all forms of negotiations with the US. Experience says that the US is not trustworthy for they (American) respect neither their deals nor their allies.”

Source: Al-Manar