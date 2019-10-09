Head of Loyalty to Resistance parliamentary bloc, Hajj Mohammad Raad, stressed that the economic siege on Lebanon continues, Lebanon will use the card of the Syrian refugees to turn the tables on Europe.

Hajj Raad added that Europe could not tolerate 10 thousand Syrian refugees and wanted Lebanon to bear the burden of 1.5 million of them.

The Europeans will kneel down and help Lebanon economically if this card is used, according to Hajj Raad.

Head of Hezbollah bloc emphasized that the failure of the Israeli wars on Lebanon made the economic siege the basic choice to defeat the Lebanese.

Source: Al-Manar English Website