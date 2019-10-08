Media reports said on Monday that French investigators had found a flash drive carrying materials with ISIL terror group propaganda while checking the house of the man who stabbed four colleagues at the Paris police department last week.

French President Emmanuel Macron has called on the entire nation to mobilize against ‘Islamism’.

“We will wage an unrelenting fight in the face of ‘Islamist’ terrorism,” Macron told a ceremony at the police headquarters where four police officials were killed by their radicalized colleague last week.

Michael Harpon, 45, stabbed four of his colleagues at the Paris police headquarters. The attacker was shot dead by police after the incident.

