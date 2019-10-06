The Iranian army has employed military drones at the Iraqi borders to ensure the security of pilgrims visiting the neighboring country during Arbaeen commemoration, a senior commander said.

“The Army is closely watching all the Iranian borders through different methods to ensure the borders’ security,” Deputy Chief of Iran’s Army for Coordination Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari told reporters while visiting Mehran border region.

“The force has employed unmanned aerial vehicles for such cause,” he added, as quoted by Mehr news agency.

The top commander noted that the army’s divisions have also been busy providing other services to the pilgrims who are going to the holy city of Karbala on foot, including accommodations and healthcare.

The Iranian army had in previous years flown homegrown drones, balloons and quadcopters to ensure the security of Arbaeen pilgrims.

Arbaeen, which is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, comes 40 days after Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (PBUH).

Each year, millions of people flock to Karbala, where the holy shrine of Imam Hussein is located, to perform mourning rites.

Source: Iranian media